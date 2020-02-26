Wednesday will be cold thanks to north winds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As we’ve said all week, Wednesday will be our coolest today of the week with high temperatures only in the upper 40s, despite sunny skies. But, it’s mostly good news in the forecast with temperatures climbing to the seventies this weekend. We have a strong and cold North Wind this morning. Actual temperatures are in the middle and upper 30s, while wind chills are in the low and mid-twenties. That wind is expected to remain strong through midday, gradually calming down this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.