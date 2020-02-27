ACU looks to extend streak vs Central Ark.

STEPPING UP: Payten Ricks is putting up 14.8 points and 2.3 steals to lead the charge for the Wildcats. Joe Pleasant has paired with Ricks and is maintaining an average of 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Bears are led by Rylan Bergersen, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 25.9 percent of the 139 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He's also made 67.8 percent of his free throws this season.