Archer County News under new ownership

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) -The Archer County Newspaper is now under new ownership after being shut down for a couple of weeks.
Jerry Phillips and his wife Barbara bought the paper in 2011, and this past December, they were ready for retirement and put it up for sale.
"So after four weeks, the new buyer decided that for health reasons he couldn't go on," Phillips said.
Even though there was nothing they could do, Phillips felt obligated to make sure the paper didn't go away for good.
“We really only had a prayer and a hope that somebody would come along and buy the paper,” Phillips said.
Their prayers were answered. Two former Archer City High School students bought the Archer County Newspaper.
“We were definitely relieved to find out that the newspaper was going to be saved," Gretchen Abernathy-Kuck, library director, said. “It was a little bit nerve-wracking there in between because the newspaper is such a valuable resource to this community. It is really the most comprehensive source for community members in the whole county to know what’s going on.”
Phillips agreed this paper is a big part of the community.
“I mean, there is a lot of ground to cover, which puts you under a little bit of pressure, but obviously, the larger newspapers are not going to cover some of the local issues that we cover," Phillips said. “And that’s important to the people that like the sausage meal coming up this Sunday. You know, like the rodeo that comes up in June. There is just not much more than what we coverage beyond what we do.”
Phillips and his wife will see the transition through then get back to that retirement.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.