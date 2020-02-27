Ashley Fitzwater is as local as a news anchor can get. Texoma is home and always has been. She grew up in Wichita Falls and is a graduate of Rider H.S. and Midwestern State University.
When she first started working at the station in February of 2002, she told the news director her goal was to one day anchor the 6 & 10 newscast in her hometown. As you can see, it's a position she doesn't take lightly and feels blessed to have.
Ashley currently serves on the board of Impact 100, Partners in Education and enjoys being involved in the WFISD Parent Teachers Organization. Ashley is a wife, mother of two and loves how the job allows her to meet and share the stories of the Texoma community that she is proud to call home.
She would love to connect with you too! Look for her on Facebook: @ashleyfitzwaternewschannel6.