AUDIO: Colo. girl calls 911 for injured stuffed bunny; officer has perfect response

Little girl calls 911 for injured stuffed bunny
February 26, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 9:26 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo (Gray News/KKTV) - A 6-year-old girl in Colorado called 911 when her stuffed bunny became injured, and the responding police officer had the perfect response.

The Fort Collins Police Department posted audio of the “furmergency” to their Facebook page.

The girl, named Natalie, hung up without speaking to anyone, so an officer went to the home to make sure everyone was okay. That’s when Officer Dane learned what happened and it became a teachable moment.

Natalie’s mother and grandmother said they gave an unactivated phone loaded with games to the girl to play with, not knowing it could still make emergency calls.

Officer Dane put a band-aid on the injured toy and made sure Natalie knew when the correct time to call 911 is.

“Natalie, if bunny’s hurt we don’t need to call 911,” the officer said. “But if you’re hurt or mommy’s hurt, absolutely call us, okay?”

The police department suggests that if you do give a child an old phone to use for games or videos to put it in airplane mode to avoid accidental 911 calls, and if someone does accidentally call 911 to stay on the line and let a dispatcher know what happened.

Emergency or Furmergency?

🔊Sound Up🔊 When a six-year-old girl's stuffed animal sustained an injury, she grew concerned and called 911. She hung up without speaking to dispatchers, so police went to the home to make sure everybody was okay. Fortunately, the family was fine, responding officers were able to patch up the bunny, and this became a great teachable moment for a young resident. *** A few 911 tips: 📱 If you have an old device that your kids use for games or videos, make sure to put it in airplane mode to avoid accidental 911 calls. If they need wifi to access content, know that emergency calls can still be made. 📱 Talk to your family about when and how to call for help if it's truly needed. 📱 If someone does accidentally call 911, don't just hang up - stay on the line and let the Dispatcher know. We take every call seriously, including hangups, so please help us out and let us know if you call by mistake. Disclaimer: not all officers are equipped with the same rabbit repair skills, so please do not call police for furmergencies. If your stuffed animal is having difficulties, we'd advise consulting someone with sewing experience. If your actual animal is having a medical issue, please contact a veterinarian. Please call 911 if you or another person is in immediate danger. If you need to reach us in a non-emergency situation, you can always give us a call at 970-419-FCPD.

Posted by Fort Collins Police Services on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.