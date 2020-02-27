Bradley Pushkar

Brad Pushkar joined the News Channel 6 team in November of 2018. He grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana and graduated from Purdue University in 2018 studying Mass Communications. Before coming to Wichita Falls he was a sports photographer for WLFI TV-18 in West Lafayette and editor-in-chief of the Purdue Exponent newspaper.
On days off you can find him at Lake Wichita playing disc golf, watching the latest movies, catching up on college basketball, football (Boiler Up!) or watching e-sports.
Brad’s favorite part of living in Texoma has been getting to meet great people and telling your stories. Don’t be afraid to reach out to Brad on social media with stories he can help tell!