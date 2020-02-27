Brian Shrull joined the News Channel 6 team as the Sports Director in June of 2018. He graduated with a degree in Sports Media at Oklahoma State University.
Sports provide a great platform to excel, and he loves telling the stories of the Texoma athletes who are some of the best in the state.
In Brian’s off time, he surrounds himself with sports because he just can't get enough. He is, though, trying to improve his golf game so any tips are much appreciated.
Please say hi if you see Brian out at a game and if you have any stories you want him to tell, email bshrull@kauz.com.