Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson

He got a degree in meteorology from Mississippi State University, and his first job right out of college was forecasting weather in his home town of Jackson, Mississippi. Ken worked for WAPT for nine years before moving to Wichita Falls and Newschannel 6. In his career, he has forecasted some big weather events, including Hurricane Katrina in 2006, the Christmas Eve Blizzard in 2009, record-breaking heatwave and drought in 2011, and countless severe thunderstorm, tornado, and flood events. He enjoys the challenging forecast and witnessing the awesomeness of Mother Nature.