Chris Horgen started at KAUZ-TV when he was 22 years old. He began his News Channel 6 career in the sports department and moved to news in 2009. Back when he started in 1992, they used typewriters to write scripts. There were very few cell phones, and they got the news off a printer that spat out the headlines of the day from the AP and UPI because there was no internet. My how things have changed since then.