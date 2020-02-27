Chris Horgen started at KAUZ-TV when he was 22 years old. He began his News Channel 6 career in the sports department and moved to news in 2009. Back when he started in 1992, they used typewriters to write scripts. There were very few cell phones, and they got the news off a printer that spat out the headlines of the day from the AP and UPI because there was no internet. My how things have changed since then.
Chris is a native of Tulsa and is a graduate of Oklahoma State University.
He is currently the Main News Anchor and Assistant News Director at News Channel 6, overseeing day-to-day operations of the newsroom.
Chris loves to help at The Kitchen in Wichita Falls and is a board member and the Civil Rights Liaison for Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls.
He is a former board member and President for the Volunteer Services Council at the North Texas State Hospital. Chris is also a recipient of the North Texas United Way Volunteer of the Year.
He is married to his wonderful wife Beverly.