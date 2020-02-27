Emily Bjorklund

Emily Bjorkland joined the News Channel 6 team as a multi-media journalist in May 2019.
She calls Texas home after moving from Sacramento, California, to Oklahoma and graduating from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Sports Media (Go Pokes!). She interned with on-campus media group, OStateTV, which included helping to launch the Inside OSU podcast.
When Emily is not in the newsroom, you can find her either in the kitchen baking or outside running. Her goal is to run a marathon in all 50 states before she is 50. As of this writing, she is at four.