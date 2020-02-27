Jake Garcia joined News Channel 6 in May of 2017 as the morning anchor with a decade of newsroom experience in Texas. He began his career in Amarillo, Texas at KAMR-TV. Years later he joined the CBS affiliate in Amarillo as a Producer/Reporter and would go on to become Anchor/Senior Producer at KFDA-TV in Amarillo before coming to Wichita Falls.
Jake studied Mass Communications with an emphasis in Broadcast at West Texas A&M University.
He was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, and became inspired to become a journalist as a young age by watching legends like Peter Jennings and Katie Couric.
Jake is one of four with older identical twins Sarah and Tarah who passed away days after being born prematurely. He is a proud big brother to his sister Savannah, who is studying to become a labor and delivery nurse.
In his free time, Jake enjoys the outdoors, he takes every chance he gets to walk around Lake Wichita, one of his favorite spots in Wichita Falls. He also loves a good karaoke and game night with friends! He enjoys binge watching shows on Netflix and Hulu including but not limited to “RuPaul’s Drag Race”! Jake is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and The National Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists.
You can connect with Jake or send him a story idea at jgarcia@kauz.com