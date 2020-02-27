Jake Garcia

In his free time, Jake enjoys the outdoors, he takes every chance he gets to walk around Lake Wichita, one of his favorite spots in Wichita Falls. He also loves a good karaoke and game night with friends! He enjoys binge watching shows on Netflix and Hulu including but not limited to “RuPaul’s Drag Race”! Jake is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and The National Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists.