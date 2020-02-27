Lady Raiders: “So much more confidence than we ever had last year”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - <"We beat Lubbock Monterey, knowing that we were the underdogs," Rider sophomore forward Addy Self said. “The underdogs in every single game that we’ve played, it felt so good to prove everybody wrong.”
“The fact that we’ve come this far, just makes it so much more memorable," Rider junior guard Hannah Lawrence said. "To go from being hurt to the regional tournament is crazy to me.”
Addy Self and Hannah Lawrence were two of the players who endured a 10-18 season a year ago for the Rider Lady Raiders, where they missed the playoffs and won only one district game.
But because of that, this season means that much more.
The Rider girls basketball pulled off an upset Monday over Lubbock Monterey 42-41, sending the Lady Raiders to the regional tournament for the third time in program history.
And now, as they sit one win away from a 30-win season and a spot in the regional final, the girls say their belief has never been higher.
“I think we have built a lot stronger of a bond, we’ve become a lot closer," Lawrence said. "I think with that relationship, we have been encouraging each other and have given each other so much more confidence than we ever had last year.”
“Having the confidence, knowing we can beat these teams," Self said. "Knowing we have beat these teams that are hard, that are supposed to win but we won, we have a lot of confidence.”
And the Lady raiders will try to keep that confidence and momentum going as they head to the regional tournament.
First up, Mansfield Timberview, who is making their 5th straight regional appearance.
Rider vs Mansfield Timberview- 6 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Coliseum
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.