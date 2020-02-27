Mason Brighton joined the News Channel 6 team as a multi-media journalist in July 2019. He grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas, right in the middle of the DFW Metroplex and went to the University of Texas at Arlington.
In college he got the chance to study abroad in Europe and has now been to nine countries. Mason loves traveling and getting the chance to meet all kinds of people and learn about their culture.
He is also photographer at heart, so the best way to follow his adventures is on Instagram @Mason.Brighton.