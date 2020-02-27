Meteorologist Garrett James

Meteorologist Garrett joined the First Alert Weather Team in January of 2019 and is thrilled to be able to provide forecasts in his hometown.
A Wichita Falls native, Garrett graduated from Rider High School in 2014. He attended Tyler Junior College where he graduated with an Associate’s degree in General Studies with Honors. He continued his education at Texas A&M University (Gig’em!) where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology in December 2018.
In his spare time he enjoys storm chasing, fishing and spending time outdoors. As a lover of baseball, you can find him either on the field or on the couch enjoying the Texas Rangers.
You can watch Garrett’s forecasts regularly on News Channel 6 each weekend. You can also get updates on his Facebook page!