Growing up in Lawton and living most of his adult life in Wichita county, Meteorologist John Cameron did his first weathercast for News Channel 6 in February of 1999. He loves the daily challenge of forecasting Texoma’s weather. Even though he’s a veteran in the TV weather biz, John sees every forecast as an opportunity to sharpen his prediction skills and maintain his reputation for being reliably accurate.
John earned the National Weather Association’s Broadcaster’s Seal of Approval in 2012. He learned operational forecasting in the United States Navy in the early ‘90s.
John has fallen in love with cycling. He rode his first Hotter n’ Hell Hundred century ride in 2019. John will get on the circle trail or the Wee-Chi-Tah mountain bike trail whenever the weather allows.
He is also recognized by many Texomans as both a rock and country drummer. Music has been a hobby of his since the mid ’80s. He’s also a big fan of baseball and craft beer.
John’s wife began her career as an educator in Texoma, serving Burkburnett ISD since 1999. Both of his children were born in Wichita Falls.