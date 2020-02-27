Mustangs continuing momentum from football success

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City View boys basketball team is into the second round of the playoffs for the 4th time in school history and first, since 2005, with their 73-64 overtime win over Breckenridge last night and it all stems back from football.
The Mustangs football team won the school’s first playoff game back in November and is now using that experience in the basketball postseason.
“We got to a point there in the 3rd and 4th quarter that we needed to make a play and we have a bunch of guys that have been there and done that," City View head coach Bobby Morris said. "[They] said 'Hey we aren’t losing today.”
“We have a lot of football players playing basketball now and we know what it’s like to fight hard and win a gold ball," City View junior guard Isaiah Marks said. "Now that we lost in football and came to basketball, we know how much it takes to win one.”
Isaiah went on to say they aren’t happy with just one win, they want to make a deep run, which would be more history for the program.
The Mustangs have only made it out of the second round twice.
City View vs Jim Ned- 7 p.m. Friday in Breckenridge
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.