Nocona H.S. films win prestigious awards at state

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - Last Friday night, we told you about Nocona High School’s entries in the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival and on this Wednesday night we’ve got some good news now that the competition is over.
The school made an animated film “Sheldon and the Dragon Hand” that won the state championship.
Their documentary “There’s Only So Many Dances” placed third.
The documentary was also nominated for the Nobelity Social Impact Award which recognizes films that raise awareness for important topics.
Several students gained experience from working on last year’s animated film project and brought that knowledge to this year’s project.
Congratulations, way to represent Texoma!
