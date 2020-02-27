Samantha Forester was born and raised in Wichita Falls. She graduated from Hirschi High School in 2009--go Huskies! She received her Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Midwestern State University in December 2014.
Samantha joined the News Channel 6 Team in August 2013 as a news producer following her summer internship. Throughout her time at News Channel 6, Samantha has also worked as a multi-media journalist, digital producer and reporter, and most recently as the host and producer for the News Channel 6 City Guide.
In her spare time, she enjoys going to some of our great local restaurants or event venues with friends. She also plays a mean game of pickleball at Hamilton Park when the weather is nice.
Samantha loves telling stories of the many places and faces of Texoma every weekday morning. If you know of a business, nonprofit, or event that deserves some time in the spotlight, send her an email to Samantha.Forester@KAUZ.com.