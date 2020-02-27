Sarah Hines

Sarah started at News Channel 6 in 2016 as a reporter and anchor of “News Channel 6 Weekend Morning” before being promoted to anchor of “News Channel 6 This Morning”.
Right after graduating with a Bachelor’s in Broadcast Journalism from Harding University in 2016, Sarah made her way to the central coast of California for a temporary producer job that she says trained her for her move to Texoma.
Before then, Sarah grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas and loves everything Arkansas Razorback and SEC football.
She now lives with her two dogs that she adopted from the Humane Society of Wichita County. Sarah serves on the board for the VITA program through the North Texas Area United Way, and is a member of the Junior League of Wichita Falls.
Sarah’s favorite thing about living and working in Texoma is the people she has met along the way while out on a story or working events. She even met her husband here!
If you have a story idea, Sarah would love to hear from you!
Follow Sarah on Facebook @sarahhinestv.