SPECIAL REPORT: A look into the Wichita Falls ISD’s want for two new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two new high schools are slated for Wichita Falls I-S-D’s upcoming bond election; but with the district expected to ask for $290 million, and to ask Wichita Falls residents to raise their property taxes, those residents want to know why.
This special report focuses on Wichita Falls High School, a building that the district hopes after 2025 will no longer house students.
Built in 1922, the current home of the coyotes is beginning to show it’s age.
“We continue to do a routine maintenance and just cross our fingers that nothing major pops up that’s gonna create an issue,” explained Brady Woolsey, the district’s director of maintenance.
WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said it would take nearly $90 million in renovations to make Wichita Falls High School last another 60 years.
“The question is do you want to be in that building for another sixty years or do you want to do something different?” said Kuhrt.
For Woolsey, that raises some concerns.
“I would say any time you push back a maintenance issue,” he said, “it elevates in priority.”
“We have to do something,” Kuhrt said.
While the school has a rich history, when you look down the road to the Career Education Center - built in 2017 - you see what a 21st-century high school could be.
“The CEC is a direct reflection that the citizens of Wichita Falls understand and see a value in providing educational opportunity for kids that might want to go into a trade,” said Woolsey.
The CEC was built so that a majority of the building’s weight rested on the mainframe. If the district wants to tear down or build new walls to create new spaces, it would require minimal time and money.
Kuhrt explained that “in other words, you can tear it down and change the configuration and build a new one fairly easy.”
“To be able to take a school and be able to be flexible based on what needs to happen for that class or for that year, or for the years to come for classes that we don’t even know exist,” added Woolsey, “so that flexibility’s key in my mind.”
The size and shape of classrooms would change based on the needs of students and teachers, versus in Wichita Falls High School where
“Our older buildings have CMU, they have bricks, they have concrete walls that are 18-inches and they’re load-bearing walls and you can’t change that structure substantially,” explained Kuhrt.
Although$100 million is a hefty price tag for a new school, Kuhrt and Woolsey said it’s worth it when it comes to the students.
“I think for me it’s not just the cost but it’s also the ability to provide a learning environment for today’s kiddos,” Woolsey said.
Kuhrt added, “our students are missing out on 21st century, let alone 22nd-century learning opportunities in the current facilities we currently have.”
