Tila Grant was born and raised in the Midwest but is a Georgia Peach at heart. She is a graduate of Georgia State University but has family ties to Texoma. In a move prompted by family, Tila was fortunate enough to join the New Channel 6 team, fulfilling a lifetime dream of working in television news.
During the week, she can be found in front of a computer chugging a cup of coffee, reading news, and checking out various social media platforms. You’ll find many of her stories, some fun pictures and outtakes on her Tila Grant News Channel 6 Facebook page and on Twitter.
When Tila is not working, you can probably find her eating at one of the local restaurants, working out, spending time with family or exploring the area.
She is happy to meet all of you and share your stories. So, definitely stop and say hi when you see her out and about.