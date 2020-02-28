Alex Koulovatos set to retire after 34 years as Burkburnett’s head girls basketball coach

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - For the first time since 1985, the Burkburnett girl’s basketball team will have a new coach.
Alex Koulovatos will retire at the end of the school year as the girl’s basketball head coach.
At the helm for the Lady Bulldogs, Koulovatos went 560-390 with 22 trips to the postseason in the past 26 years.
He surpassed 500 wins on January 15th, 2016.
His teams also made two trips to the regional quarterfinals and had a stretch of four straight district titles with Paradize Jackson.
He spent 41 years total at Burkburnett, his first several years spent as an assistant coach under Danny Nix as the boy’s assistant coach.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.