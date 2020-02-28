Hirschi students present black history month program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hirschi High School students put on a series of special presentations during a program called “Black Now, We Have Dreams Too” to honor Black History Month.
“We the students of Hirschi just want to showcase our talents and show the community that we have dreams too and that we have abilities and talents,” Micah Lewis, Hirschi High School senior class president, said. “We are actually hoping that this event is just the start of something big here in the community of Wichita Falls.”
Lewis was the Master of Ceremony for the event as he ushered student Expressionists on and off the stage to present their parts.
“We have kids speaking their vision of what it is to be black and young in America today,” Lewis said.
16 different students spoke, read poems, and a few even sang songs.
“We didn’t ask to be this color but we were blessed to be this color,” Lewis said.
A group of 3 students performed “Take Me To The King” and the program ended with a rendition of “We Are Family” between both the speakers and the audience.
