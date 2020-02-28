Incarnate Word seeks revenge on Texas A&M-CC

FAB FRESHMEN: Incarnate Word has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Drew Lutz, Keaston Willis, Vincent Miszkiewicz and Marcus Larsson have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team's scoring this year and 53 percent of all Cardinals points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Lutz has connected on 31.9 percent of the 119 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 25 over his last five games. He's also made 88 percent of his free throws this season.