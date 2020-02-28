Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-SUPER TUESDAY-TEXAS
Texas looms large as Super Tuesday bonanza for Democrats
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bernie Sanders and the rest of the 2020 field are beginning a new blitz into Texas ahead of Super Tuesday. Only California has more delegates at stake next week than the Lone Star State. That's putting the nation's biggest conservative state in a rare position to have a big say in who Democrats put up against President Donald Trump in November. Sanders barnstormed Texas over the weekend looking to cement his front-runner status following a big win in Nevada. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are also coming back to Texas later this week.
HOUSTON FREEWAY FLOOD
Water main break in Houston strands drivers, closes schools
HOUSTON (AP) — Businesses and schools shut down Thursday after a main line from a plant that supplies water to about half of Houston burst open, submerging vehicles on a flooded freeway and prompting emergency officials in the nation’s fourth-largest city to deploy tanker trucks to mitigate any fire hazards. Mayor Sylvester Turner said the major break had been valved off but water would continue to flow for the next six to eight hours. The flooding submerged vehicles on an eastern section of Loop 610, a highway that circles the city. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Thursday afternoon that all occupants were out of flooded vehicles.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Warren says she got results post-financial crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is back in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday and telling supporters that it was she -- and not Bernie Sanders -- who got results after the 2008 financial crash. The Massachusetts senator on Thursday told a crowd in San Antonio that Democrats “can’t have a nominee who has great ideas but no record for getting anything done.” Warren said she and Sanders agree on many ideas, including a desire to rein in Wall Street. But she said it was she who delivered by pushing to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro warmed up the crowd for Warren.
AP-US-OFFICER-SHOT-TEXAS-TRIAL
Texas man sentenced to death for killing officer, friend
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A jury has sentenced a North Texas man to death for the 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man. Brandon McCall had been convicted Feb. 19 of capital murder for shooting his friend, Rene Gamez II, and Richardson police officer David Sherrard. A Collin County jury deliberated for about eight hours Thursday before condemning the 28-year-old McCall, Police called the shooting an ambush. Defense attorneys acknowledged that McCall shot the men but said the killings were unintentional. During the trial, jurors were shown video of the moment Sherrard was shot.
AP-US-HARVEY-CHEMICAL-PLANT-TRIAL
Prosecutor: Arkema jeopardized public safety during Harvey
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors tell jurors that a company that owns a suburban Houston chemical plant jeopardized public safety when it failed to remove dangerous chemicals ahead of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, resulting in a blaze that sent toxic smoke into the air and injured first responders. Arkema Inc. and three senior staff members are on trial over charges accusing them of releasing toxic pollutants and injuring two sheriff’s deputies because of the fire. Arkema is a subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer. During opening statements Thursday, an Arkema attorney told jurors the company had procedures and equipment to keep the chemicals safe but no one could have anticipated Harvey's devastating flooding.
FBI HOUSTON SCHOOLS
FBI conducting probe at Houston school district offices
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal agents have descended on the administrative offices of the Houston Independent School District, although it's unclear what they are investigating. FBI and IRS agents arrived at the school offices at around 8 a.m. Thursday for what FBI spokeswoman CJ Jones would only describe as a “court-authorized law enforcement activity." She says there is no threat to public safety. The district said in an emailed statement that there was no danger to students or staff and that it was "fully cooperating.” Federal agents also went to the suburban home of an HISD administrator. District officials haven't responded to requests for comment.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SUPER-TUESDAY
Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday. The move is in part a recognition of Joe Biden's strength in South Carolina, with most of the focus on the margin of his victory and who might come in second place. But it's also an effort to tap into the hundreds of delegates at stake in the Super Tuesday contests. About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination will be on the table.
SOLDIER-BEATING
Soldier stationed in NC charged with beating elderly couple
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina was charged this week with breaking into the home of a couple in their 70s and severely beating them. Southern Pines police said in an incident report that 25-year-old Jacob Lee, of Midland, Texas, attacked the couple with a blunt object, as well as his feet, fists and teeth. The Fayetteville Observer reports that 73-year-old Donald Naysmith and 75-year-old Caroline Naysmith were seriously injured in Sunday's attack. An Army public affairs officer said Lee is a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. Now he's in jail on $300,000 bond.
IMMIGRATION DETENTION-SICK CHILD
Court: Migrant child with head injury can see neurologist
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that a 5-year-old Guatemalan child in U.S. custody must be allowed to be seen by a pediatric neurologist for a head injury he suffered before his family was arrested. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has defended the care given to the child and sought to deport him and his family. The child fractured his skull and suffered bleeding around his brain in a December fall, a month before his family was detained and taken to an ICE family detention center in Dilley, Texas. The boy’s father is at a jail in California.
TEXAS-FATAL PLANE CRASH
Instrument, electrical, icing woes plagued plane at crash
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a pilot was experiencing icing and instrument and other electrical problems when the aircraft he was flying crashed in rural West Texas, killing him and two passengers. In a preliminary report issued Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot was returning to Abilene Regional Airport early Feb. 20 after experiencing problems with deicing equipment. An air traffic controller directed the pilot to climb from 4,700 feet to 5,000 feet, and the pilot said he was “pulling up” when radio contact was lost. The plane crashed in open land near Lake Coleman.