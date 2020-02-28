MSU Texas student documentary wins CBI award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A group of Midwestern State University Mass Communication Department students won best special broadcast in the national Collegiate Broadcasters Inc. competition for a documentary they produced.
MSU students Michelle Bloxham, Sterling Ellison, Clayton Keck, and Samantha Locke produced the wining program, called “Guardians."
Another MSU documentary, “Mr. Midwestern,” won the same award last year.
This year’s CBI competition drew 400 entries.
According to MSU officials, MSU students were also finalists in 2002-2005, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2019, with a 2005 documentary also winning the Best Special Broadcast award.
For more information, contact Dr. Jim Sernoe, Mass Communication Dept. Chair, at (940) 397-4391 or Jonathon Quam, Assistant Professor of Mass Communication, at (940) 397-4849.
