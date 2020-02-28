We finally get a break from the wind Friday, but it will soon return

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Strong South Winds will deliver a very spring-like weekend with not only above normal temperatures but also temperatures considered normal for late April. Sunday will be the warmest day of the next five and our warmest today in about 4 weeks, with highs near 80 degrees. It’s cold this morning, but not nearly as cold as yesterday morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s across much of Texoma. So, Friday will be a lot like yesterday minus the strong winds.