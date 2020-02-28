WF Fire Department fights fire on Pearl Avenue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a call about a fire on Pearl Avenue on Friday.
Around 12:30 p.m., first responders reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of a building. After investigating, firefighters found a small shed, a truck and other small items under a carport that were burning.
Firefighters put the fire out in about 10 minutes.
The owner received a minor burn and there were no injuries to firefighters on scene.
WFFD reports there was about $7,000 in damages to the shed and truck.
The fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that was not properly put out.
