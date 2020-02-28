WF Fire Department fights fire on Pearl Avenue

WF Fire Department fights fire on Pearl Avenue
Firefighters put the fire out in about 10 minutes. (Source: kauz)
February 28, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 3:44 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a call about a fire on Pearl Avenue on Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m., first responders reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of a building. After investigating, firefighters found a small shed, a truck and other small items under a carport that were burning.

Firefighters put the fire out in about 10 minutes.

The owner received a minor burn and there were no injuries to firefighters on scene.

WFFD reports there was about $7,000 in damages to the shed and truck.

The fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that was not properly put out.

WF Fire Department fights fire on Pearl Avenue

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.