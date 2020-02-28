WF man arrested for assaulting an elderly, resisting arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested one man for assaulting an elderly person on Thursday in the 4800 block of Fairway.
Officers received a call around 8 p.m. after an elderly victim spoke with his neighbor. The neighbor said the victim’s son had assaulted him.
The victim said his son, Kyle Morris, came home and went to his bedroom around 6 p.m. that night. 10 minutes later, the suspect came out of his room and began yelling at and assaulting the victim.
Police said Morris hit the victim three times in the back of the head. The victim was trying to leave the apartment when Morris kicked him on the left side of his back near the rib area.
Officers said Morris resisted arrest by pulling his arms away from officers but they were able to place him into custody.
Morris is being charged with injury to an elderly and resisting arrest.
He does not have a bond listed yet and he currently remains in the Wichita County Jail.
