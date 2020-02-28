WFPD arrest two for drug charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers arrested two people during a traffic stop after finding methamphetamine in their possession on Thursday.
Officers stopped a vehicle just before 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Shepard Access Road for failing to signal. Police say the driver was Cody Huston and the passenger was Mandy Huston.
While speaking to officers, Cody revealed he had charges pending against him for possession of methamphetamine. Officers asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle and Cody said there was not.
Cody then told officers there might be a meth pipe in the car but he wasn’t sure. Officers said they would only give him a warning if it was just a pipe, so Cody fully admitted there was one in the car.
Officers searched the car and found a small bag under the driver’s seat containing methamphetamine. The bag weighed .44 grams.
Officers also located the pipe in a jacket pocket in the back seat. They then told Mandy they were conducting a narcotics investigation and told her if she had anything illegal, she could be charged with tampering.
Police said Mandy admitted to having methamphetamine on her and she said it was hidden near her tailbone area.
She pulled out a small bag from inside her pants which contained methamphetamine. The bag weighed 3.75 grams.
Cody was charged with possession of a controlled substance under one gram and he was given a citation for a seat belt violation under the age of 15. His bond was set at $2,500 and he was fined $199 for the citation.
Mandy was charged with possession of a controlled substance over one gram but under 4 grams. Her bond was set at $5,000.
Both Cody and Mandy were released from the Wichita County Jail on bonds.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.