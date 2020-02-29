Bonnie is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Connie Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Bonnie, a year and a half old boxer mix.
Bonnie is from the Burkburnett shelter and is a real sweetheart.
“I haven’t seen anybody, dog or human, that she doesn’t just love,” Marshall said.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“She can climb a chain link fence so she really needs a home that has a six foot wood fence," Marshall said. "She probably is not going to be great in a home where she is left alone. She needs humans or dogs to buddy up with.”
Dog adoption is not a free process but it will provide just about everything these animals need before they go home with their new family.
The adoption fee is $125 but again, that covers all shots, spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.