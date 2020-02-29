G.I. Joe Cuba prepares to celebrate 101st birthday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Last year, World War II veteran Joe Cuba went viral after a request for birthday cards for his 100th birthday. This year, though the cards have already started to come in, they are not expecting his 101st birthday to be quite as crazy.
Cuba said he only wants one thing this year.
“Well I haven’t really made up my mind yet at what I’d like. Just keep healthy and safe and comfortable. I’ll be happy if I’m just healthy and keep safe. That’s the best thing.”
His senior home is planning a small party with cake and ice cream and his family is coming in on Sunday to celebrate his birthday with him.
