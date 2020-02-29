Lakeside City breaks ground for new VFD building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the Lakeside City community, this groundbreaking means more than just a new building.
“I think it's fitting that it's on leap day as our city continues to grow by leaps and bounds,” said Mayor Cory Glassburn.
Mayor Glassburn says this project has been in the process for quite some time.
“City Council members have put the city in a great position financially to be able to do this for the fire department and the community,” said Mayor Glassburn.
Lakeside City VFD Chief Lonnie Hare says this will mean quicker response times on their end.
“We can actually hold more training classes out here so overall it's just better for everybody,” said Chief Hare.
Mayor Glassburn says the fire department is crucial to the city, so getting them centrally located and providing them with better equipment is important.
“I think this is a step in the right direction, it’s crucial to our community that we continue to grow and that we continue to move forward in that progress,” said Mayor Glassburn.
