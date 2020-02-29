Lakeside City groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The groundbreaking of the new Lakeside City multipurpose building is taking place Saturday. The building will serve as a new fire station, city hall and community center.
This project consists of the construction of an 11,000 square foot facility along with a 2,500 square foot community room.
The construction will start next month and is expected to be complete by November.
Funding for the construction of this project will come from the 2019 Certificates of Obligation Bonds with an estimated construction cost of $1.2 million.
The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at 4344 State Highway 79, the site of the proposed facility.
