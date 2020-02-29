Man arrested for Walmart disturbance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A San Antonio man was arrested Friday night for multiple charges after attempting to break into a gun case at Walmart on Central Freeway.
Ken Esparza, 38, reportedly was armed with a baseball bat and broke the glass of a gun cabinet. Wichita Falls police say he began to resist when officers attempted to place handcuffs on him, and he gave a false name at first.
WFPD officers report that surveillance video shows a marked Comanche County, Oklahoma, sheriff’s vehicle drop Esparza off at the Walmart at 10:50 p.m.
Esparza was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, theft of a firearm, resisting arrest, and failure to identify.
