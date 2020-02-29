SPECIAL REPORT: different perspectives of the potential WFISD bond election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This is the final part of a three-part special report on the Wichita Falls ISD’s long-range facility plans. As the deadline approaches for the district to call a bond election this November, some community members say their voices need to be heard.
District officials, on the other hand, say they’re excited about the potential the district has.
When the Career Education Center opened its doors in 2017, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt was hit with a realization.
“Technology has changed everything,” he said, “it’s been a real game-changer for education.”
With its open space and a learning environment that allows students to take charge of their education, Kuhrt said its been a guideline for what a new high school would look like for WFISD.
“Having modern facilities, I think, is huge for this generation of students,” he added.
It's a statement one parent doesn't disagree with.
“I see, you know, how much a new school means for growth and development in those areas,” said Jeanette Perry, whose children attend WFISD schools, “so I think it could be a positive thing.”
Before the district moves further with its plans, Perry said she needs more information from board members; starting with location.
“I want to know where they’re going to be located,” she added, “and they’re not being real transparent about that.”
That lack of transparency is raising some alarms for her family.
By the time the new high schools are up and running, Perry’s children won’t be students. But for her brother, this bond election could change which school district his five-year-old son attends.
“Where they’re suggesting it, the possibility of it being built is way further away than a school in another district. So it doesn’t make sense to send him to the WFISD school,” Perry explained, “if you want my kid to go all the way to the south side I’m just going to go talk to City View because it’s in my area and that makes common sense.”
In previous school board meetings, board members have brought up the need to renovate facilities on the south side of town due to a population increase.
When it comes to closing schools, board president Elizabeth Yaeger has emphasized the need to keep certain elementary schools open to avoid the possibility of parents sending their students to other outside districts.
When asked about parents’ concerns with overcrowding, Kuhrt said, “I don’t know if we’re seeing congestion problems. It would definitely help to have these schools near major freeways.”
For Kuhrt those major freeways would be Henry S Grace freeway on the east side of town, and Kell Boulevard off to the southwest.
'Those would be fairly easy for anyone to get on or off a highway to get there," he added.
With that information, Perry says her vote would be no, and other parents would follow suit.
“It’s depending on what they put out to the public,” said Perry.
At a February 17th board meeting, members agreed to allocate nine-hundred-fifty-thousand-dollars upfront for architectural renderings of the new schools.
Kuhrt cited the reasoning for spending the money on the visual aspect of the district’s bond plan as helping give voters a chance to see what they’d be paying for as soon as possible.
With five more board meetings until the bond election call deadline, Perry said it’s not impossible to change the minds of community members.
But she says if those residents want to see change…
“Speak up. Tell them what you think. There’s a public comment section. That’s what that’s for,” emphasized Perry, “if you’re for them, if you’re against them, they need to hear from you.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.