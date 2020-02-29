Wichita Falls hosting new volleyball event at the MPEC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita falls MPEC, for the first time ever, is hosting the North Texas Regional Volleyball Tournament and everyone involved is excited and thinks it’s a WIN-WIN. The tournament will bring over 500 athletes from various cities around Texas and Oklahoma all to compete at the MPEC.
Because this is a first-time event, officials are not sure how much money this will bring but when visitors come to town they spend money at our local restaurants and shops generating additional sale tax.
Tournament director Andy Cavins talked about how Wichita Fall chose to host this event.
“We are always looking for new areas that continue to grow the game and the sport," Cavins said. “We felt like Wichita Falls with this facility having enough size can really provide first-class entertainment both for the teams and the families and give an opportunity for families to not have to drive to Dallas. It’s a great central location for that and something that we look forward to continuing to grow.”
City officials said after the event is over they will check in with local hotels to get an idea of how much money was brought in from the weekend.
Doors open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and things wrap up at 8 p.m. on both days. Admission is $10 per person.
