Elevated fire conditions for this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - we have slightly elevated fire conditions in Texoma today and tomorrow. Due to the lack of moisture in the atmosphere and ground along with high winds added together can result in elevated fire conditions. Tomorrow is the first meteorological day of spring and it will certainly feel like spring. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s with dry conditions and low relative humidity. Then atmospheric moisture returns to the area ahead of the next cold front.