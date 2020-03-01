Prairie View looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Prairie View has been fueled by senior leadership while Alabama A&M has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors . On the other side, freshmen Cameron Alford, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Tucker, EJ Williams and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Alabama A&M scoring, including 84 percent of the team's points over its last five.ACCURATE ALFORD: Alford has connected on 26.1 percent of the 92 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.