Seymour Museum of Natural History opens new exhibit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The “Big Cats Skulls” exhibit is all about the big cat families in Texas over the last 30 million years.
“The exhibit is all about the history of cats and the 30 million years of the evolution,” said Museum Director and Paleontologist Christopher Flis.
Most of the fossils in the museum were dug up in the Seymour area.
“A lot of folks don’t realize that a lot of the big saber-tooth cats that everybody loves on Ice Age were found here in Texas,” said Flis.
Scientists say it's important for kids today to be able to physically interact with things in order to learn more about them.
The museum itself is about to hit its sixth anniversary this June.
“We focus on the fossils that we dig up right here in Seymour that date back to almost 300 million years,” said Flis.
Flis says it takes sometimes over a year from the moment they dig up an artifact to the time it gets put on the display.
The “science of skulls” exhibit will open June 6th.
