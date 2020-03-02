Clay County prepares for voters

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Clay County is one of the first counties in the entire state to use new specific electronic voting machines.
Clay County has gradually been receiving these machines over the last couple of weeks.
After getting their final one this Friday, they've been testing them all to be sure they're working correctly.
“Now when somebody comes in, the judges just look them up on that, and then at the end of the night it sends my report,” said Clay County Elections Administrator Val McClain. “So it’s a big time saver for not only the judges out in the polling precinct but also for my office.”
McClain says they have almost a mock election before the actual voting day since they have to test all their equipment.
“I've got the judge and one of our technicians out in the field today testing all those and making sure everything's going to work,” said McClain. “We have to test the express votes and the electronic voting machines that everybody votes on.”
Other counties that have the new machines include Montague, Cook and Dallas counties.
