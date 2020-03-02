Graham Police looking for armed robbery suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred on Monday around 3:15 a.m.
According to police, officers were sent to the Allsup’s Convenience Store at 2819 Highway 16 South after being notified about an aggravated robbery in process.
Officers set up a perimeter around the business and made contact with the store clerk after arriving on scene.
The clerk reported a man dressed in all black and a white bandanna entered the store and demanded money while pointing a silver-colored pistol at him. The clerk obeyed and gave the suspect money from the cash register.
Police say the man then exited the store and jogged north towards Alford Street.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect within the perimeter and the robbery is still under investigation.
If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact Lieutenant Jeff Smith at (940) 549-6441 or by email at jsmith@grahampd.com.
The Graham Police Department also partners with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers. Contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or use the toll free line is 1-800-322-9888.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.