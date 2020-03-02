Henrietta VFD conducts controlled burn in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department conducted a controlled burn in Clay County on Monday.
A controlled burn is a great tool for land owners and firefighters to remove dead grass as the weather starts warming up and as fire season approaches. They also can lead to the regrowth of good grass.
“It reduces your fuel load," Henrietta VFD captain Todd Mills said, “if you don’t have any fuel then it’s hard for anything to burn. Take all the dead growth off, leave the fresh green grass coming up and it’s less likely to burn so it can give you a place to stop a fire or a place for a fire not to ever start to begin with.”
Captian Mills also said firefighters could use controlled burns for training purposes because they would have a more controlled environment and would be able to see where the fire was going to go.
