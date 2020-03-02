Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

POLICE SHOOTING-TEXAS
Sheriff: Texas deputy shoots, kills man during confrontation
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot by a deputy during a Houston area confrontation after he ignored requests to put down a gun and instead pointed it at officers. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man had been stopped by deputies after he had been seen leaving a scene where authorities had found a heavily damaged vehicle around 10 a.m. Sunday just northeast of Houston. Gonzalez says the man began waving around a gun and deputies tried to get him to put the weapon down. When the man pointed his gun at officers, one deputy fatally shot him.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ENERGY-CONFERENCE
Energy conference in Houston canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
HOUSTON (AP) — The organizers of a high-profile energy summit in Houston have canceled this year’s gathering due to concerns over a new coronavirus that has killed thousands of people worldwide. The CERAWeek conference is typically attended by more than 4,000 individuals, including energy industry executives, political leaders and reporters. It had been scheduled for March 9-13 and delegates from over 80 countries had been expected to attend. But energy data firm IHS Markit said Sunday that it has “reluctantly” decided to cancel the event. CERAWeek joins other international conferences that have been canceled amid fears of the virus. The first U.S. COVID-19 death was reported Saturday.
GIRL ABDUCTED-SENTENCE
Texas man sent to prison for chaining, raping girl
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for abducting a 16-year-old girl and chaining her to a room in an abandoned apartment, where he sexually assaulted her. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that Tyrone Carter had pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault. He was sentenced during a court hearing Friday. In January 2017, Lubbock police were flagged down by the girl, who had a chain and lock around her neck, according to police documents. The girl told police she had escaped from an abandoned apartment complex where she had been held captive and raped after being abducted while she walked near a middle school.
HOMELAND SECURITY-CUCCINELLI
Judge rules head of immigration agency was unlawfully named
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Ken Cuccinelli was unlawfully appointed to lead the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency and, as a result, lacks authority to give asylum seekers less time to prepare for initial screening interviews. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington found Cuccinelli's appointment violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. The 1998 law governs who is eligible to lead federal agencies in an acting capacity. The ruling issued Sunday is at odds with President Donald Trump's penchant for temporary appointments, but its impact isn't immediately clear.
BC-ELECTION 2020-COLLEGE CRACKDOWN
Some states make it harder for college students to vote
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Democrats' efforts to engage young voters this year is being made more difficult in some states that have made it harder for college students to register and vote. Seven states have laws that don't allow a college student ID as a valid form of voter identification. That includes Tennessee and Texas, where a handgun license is allowed. Other states have passed residency requirements on college students or eliminated early voting sites on campuses. Groups that are trying to engage young voters say such laws only make the process confusing and frustrating, and that is likely to depress college turnout.
AP-US-HOUSTON-FREEWAY-FLOOD-
Houston boil order lifted after water deemed to be safe
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials have lifted a a boil order for that was issued for most of the city after a water main ruptured. City officials said Saturday that test results reviewed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed that the water met regulatory standards and was safe to drink. The boil order was issued Thursday after a water main broke while a contractor was working on it. It flooded a section of highway and caused water pressure to drop. The water issues led to the closure of schools, courts and some businesses and medical facilities. Mayor Sylvester Turner says crews would work through the weekend to repair the line.
POLICE SHOOTING-SAN ANTONIO
San Antonio police: Officers fatally shoot man pointing gun
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say officers fatally shot a 45-year-old man who pointed a gun at them at a home Saturday morning. Police Chief William McManus told KSAT-TV officers arrived at the home after a woman called to say a man in her mother's home was causing a disturbance with a gun. Police say the man was the on-again, off-again boyfriend of the mother of the woman who called police. The mother wasn't at home at the time of the shooting. Police said the woman who called police said the man had been acting irrationally.
HOUSTON-CHARTER BUS CRASH
Charter bus hits highway barrier, 6 people taken to hospital
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say six people were taken to the hospital after a charter bus hit a highway barrier on Saturday morning and then got stuck on top of it. Police said the bus driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening and five passengers were taken to the hospital for observation only. Fire officials said those aboard the bus were part of the production crew for a band that was traveling from Dallas to Houston for a concert. Officials did not know the name of the band.
LEANING TOWER OF DALLAS
'Leaning Tower of Dallas' designer glad it's hard to topple
DALLAS (AP) — The designer of the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” is taking a wry pride in the stubborn resistance the creation is presenting to explosives and the wrecking ball. Thomas Taylor is the principal design engineer for Dallas-based Datum Engineers, designer of the 49-year-old, 11-story Affiliated Computer Services building that explosives mostly brought tumbling down Feb. 16. The concrete core that contained the stairway and elevator shafts remained after the dust settled. The column was left leaning by the pull of the rest of the crumbling building. Taylor told WFAA-TV, "Nobody ever told me to make it easy to demolish.
SAN ANTONIO-COW-RABIES
Cow in barn at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo had rabies
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas health officials say people who visited the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo may need to be assessed for possible rabies exposure because a cow there had the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday that people who visited the barn from February 11th through February 14th may need to be assessed. Health officials say they've been in contact with the people who were caring for the cow and the animals in nearby stalls. Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals.