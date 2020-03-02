Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for credit card abuse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect for the week of March 2, 2020.
This week, officers are searching for Joshua Don Stephens.
The 38-year-old is wanted for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse.
He is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
