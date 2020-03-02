Monday will be cloudy and cooler, with less wind

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday will be a cooler day and a cloudier day, but temperatures will still be comfortable. Rain chances get good by the middle of the week. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day, and winds will be mainly out of the North. temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this morning, then on to the low 60s this afternoon. Super Tuesday will be a cloudy day with relatively light winds and increasing rain chances by Tuesday night.
The best chance of rain this week comes Wednesday with widely scattered showers and heavy rain at times, especially over North Texas. Rainfall totals Wednesday will vary from 3/4 of an inch to an inch and a half over our southern counties. Rain will move out by Thursday morning, and we will have relatively Pleasant weather as we make our way toward the weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.