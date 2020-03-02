UPDATE: Police release new details after body is found in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Some new information has been released in connection to a body which was found in Wichita Falls last week.
On Thursday, the Wichita Falls Police Department was called to the 1200 block of Kenley Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. after a body was discovered inside a vehicle. According to police, the victim was a juvenile aged male. They have not released the identity of the boy.
Police also say two warrants have been issued in connection to the incident. Both of the warrants are for tampering with physical evidence. Police said the warrants were issued for a male and a female but police say they have not yet been served and they did not identify the suspects.
The body was found in a car that the owner said had been sitting at a home for over a year.
We will continue to update this story as new information is released.
