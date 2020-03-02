Wichita County Primary Election voting locations

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - With Super Tuesday right around the corner, here are the election day locations for the March 3, 2020, Primary Election, from the Wichita County website.
- Allendale Baptist Church, 4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls, 76310
- The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
- Western Hills Baptist Church, 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310
- Faith Lodge # 1158, 3503 Kemp Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
- First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, 76308
- Kamay VFD, 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369
- Texas Highway Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, 76302
- Wesley United Methodist Church, 1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, 76302
- First Baptist Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306
- Legacy Church of God, 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306
- Cameron Gardens VFD, 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305
- Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg., 102W college, Burkburnett 10th & Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301
- Kemp Sunnyside Community Center, 405 Walnut, Wichita Falls, 76301
- Region IX Education Center, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306
- First Baptist Family Center, 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367
- Faith Baptist Church, 411 S Wall, Iowa Park, 76367
- Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301
- Jefferson St. Baptist Church, 401 Jefferson St, Wichita Falls, 76306
- First Assembly of God, 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309
- The Bridge Church, 4725 K Mart Dr., Wichita Falls, 76308
- Life Church, 4350 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, 76309
- Floral Heights United Methodist Church, 2215 10 St, Wichita Falls, 76309
- Haws Rd. Community Church, 2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park, 76367
- First United Methodist Church, 1107 S. Bailey St., Electra, 76360
