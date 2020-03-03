Capital murder warrant issued for body found in car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police have identified the body of a young boy found in an abandoned car on Feb. 27 as 11-year-old Logan Cline.
Police were called as part of a Family Disturbance investigation from a law enforcement agency in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were told Cline’s body was in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Kenley Avenue in Wichita Falls.
Officers responded as a part of this follow-up investigation. That is when officers found Cline’s body in the car.
Two warrants have been issued in connection to the case for tampering with evidence for a Cory Trumball and Stormy Johnson.
A capital murder warrant was also issued for Cory Trumball. Both are in custody in Las Vegas.
Police have not released how the victim or the suspects are tied to Wichita Falls. This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 6 for the latest.
