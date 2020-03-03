Charlotte seeks revenge on N. Texas

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 44 percent of Charlotte's points this season. For North Texas, Javion Hamlet, Umoja Gibson, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have combined to account for 64 percent of all North Texas scoring, including 89 percent of the team's points over its last five games.